Man Group plc Grows Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,443,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,746,000 after buying an additional 24,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 24.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,689,000 after buying an additional 241,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,610,000 after buying an additional 66,769 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 16.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,317,000 after buying an additional 127,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 4.1% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 424,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,926,000 after buying an additional 16,645 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LendingTree alerts:

TREE stock opened at $134.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.02 and a twelve month high of $372.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.88 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.78.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TREE shares. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.88.

In other news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 469 shares in the company, valued at $79,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $614,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.