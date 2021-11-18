Man Group plc Grows Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 27.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 15.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 85.5% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the second quarter valued at about $2,679,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $46.16 on Thursday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.12.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

