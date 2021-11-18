Man Group plc Has $1.15 Million Stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 32.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,227 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,314 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in SolarWinds by 6.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. SolarWinds Co. has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average is $24.20.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $181.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. SolarWinds’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SWI. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarWinds currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

