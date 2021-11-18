Man Group plc Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Man Group plc reduced its position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,227 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,314 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SolarWinds by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,149,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,759,000 after purchasing an additional 204,982 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,040,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SolarWinds by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,308,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,877,000 after purchasing an additional 298,126 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,451,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in SolarWinds by 38.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,432,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,084,000 after purchasing an additional 675,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. SolarWinds Co. has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average is $24.20.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $181.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. SolarWinds’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarWinds currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

