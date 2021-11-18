Man Group plc Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 43.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,013 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $87.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $130.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

