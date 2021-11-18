Man Group plc Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $305.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.27. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $223.94 and a one year high of $306.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

