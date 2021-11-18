Man Group plc Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Man Group plc cut its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,779 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CARG shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $38.45 on Thursday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.72.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $384,415.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,441,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,597,510.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $28,779.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 714,739 shares of company stock valued at $24,101,419 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.