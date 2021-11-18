Man Group plc Purchases 3,908 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Man Group plc grew its position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 174.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TREE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 110.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 80.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the first quarter worth $1,885,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,546,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree stock opened at $134.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.88 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.83 and its 200 day moving average is $176.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.02 and a 52-week high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TREE. Truist lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.88.

In other news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 469 shares in the company, valued at $79,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $614,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

