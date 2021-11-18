Man Group plc Sells 111,435 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,435 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSTK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,560,000 after acquiring an additional 11,871 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $630,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $594,295.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,349 shares of company stock worth $1,929,797. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.83.

OSTK stock opened at $104.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.16 and its 200-day moving average is $81.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 4.22. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $112.30.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

