Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE MANU opened at $15.92 on Thursday. Manchester United has a 1-year low of $14.26 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $689.18 million, a PE ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.15 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. Manchester United’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Manchester United will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Manchester United during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 83.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 19.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the second quarter valued at about $164,000.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

