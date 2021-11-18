ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Holdings Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 14.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MANT shares. William Blair downgraded shares of ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

ManTech International stock opened at $75.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.75. ManTech International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

