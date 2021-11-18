Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Senior Officer Sells C$321,845.47 in Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$321,845.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$227,607.84.

MFC opened at C$25.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of C$21.05 and a 52 week high of C$27.68. The stock has a market cap of C$49.79 billion and a PE ratio of 7.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$24.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MFC. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Manulife Financial to C$29.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.00.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

