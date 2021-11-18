Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,014,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,278,000 after purchasing an additional 917,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,074,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,190,000 after purchasing an additional 674,530 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 19.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,510,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,745,000 after buying an additional 2,862,964 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,259,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,129,000 after buying an additional 392,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,582,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,577,000 after buying an additional 183,029 shares during the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

