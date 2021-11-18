Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$28.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MFC. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.00.

MFC opened at C$25.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$21.05 and a 12 month high of C$27.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.78. The stock has a market cap of C$49.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.54.

In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total value of C$530,236.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$135,741.12. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$321,845.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$227,607.84.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

