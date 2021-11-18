Manz (ETR:M5Z) Trading Down 3%

Manz AG (ETR:M5Z) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €51.00 ($60.00) and last traded at €51.80 ($60.94). 21,705 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €53.40 ($62.82).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €48.28 and its 200-day moving average price is €54.42. The company has a market capitalization of $401.38 million and a PE ratio of 121.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.64.

Manz Company Profile (ETR:M5Z)

Manz AG engages in the manufacture and sale of high-tech equipment in Germany, the United States, Taiwan, rest of Europe, China, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Solar, Electronics, Energy Storage, Contract Manufacturing, and Service. The Solar segment provides system solutions for thin-film solar modules and CIGS thin-film technology.

