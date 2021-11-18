Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.34.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOZ. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. NBF dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

TSE MOZ traded down C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 17.47 and a current ratio of 17.71. The firm has a market cap of C$814.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.17. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of C$2.13 and a twelve month high of C$3.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.07.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Gold will post -0.0398762 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

