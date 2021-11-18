Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $5.37. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MRO. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.71.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

NYSE:MRO opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of -268.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -399.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 251,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.