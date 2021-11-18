Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MPC. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $63.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.52. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $68.78. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $990,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 85,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 774.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

