Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Shares Gap Down to $21.20

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.20, but opened at $20.45. Marcus shares last traded at $20.52, with a volume of 1,812 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCS shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $650.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. Marcus had a negative net margin of 27.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $575,209.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $38,700.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Marcus by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 829,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,602,000 after purchasing an additional 514,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marcus by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,103,000 after purchasing an additional 389,512 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Marcus by 1,544.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 238,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 224,316 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Marcus by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 911,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after purchasing an additional 188,645 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Marcus by 417.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 155,493 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marcus Company Profile (NYSE:MCS)

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

