Mariner LLC Acquires 2,631 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

AMLP stock opened at $34.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.57. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

