Mariner LLC Acquires New Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 91,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KYN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:KYN opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

