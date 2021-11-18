Mariner LLC Buys 659 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,788 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 449,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on K. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,578.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $5,159,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 416,666 shares of company stock valued at $26,421,620 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K opened at $62.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.39%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

