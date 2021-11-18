Mariner LLC Grows Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Cognex by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognex news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,367,095. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $81.42 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $69.80 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.59 and its 200 day moving average is $83.29. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.55%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

