Mariner LLC Purchases Shares of 12,793 SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWX. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 417.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter worth $112,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock opened at $60.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.75. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.09 and a 12 month high of $61.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.