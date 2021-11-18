Mariner LLC Sells 777 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Mariner LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,099,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 567.4% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 236,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 200,903 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1,295.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 199,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,156,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,517,000 after purchasing an additional 134,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 224,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 96,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FUTY stock opened at $43.60 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $37.91 and a 1-year high of $45.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average is $42.79.

