Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Short Interest Update

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the October 14th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
MRTMF traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 211,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,242. Maritime Resources has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13.
Maritime Resources Company Profile
