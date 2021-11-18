Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Short Interest Update

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the October 14th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MRTMF traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 211,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,242. Maritime Resources has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13.

Maritime Resources Corp. is a gold and base metals exploration company, which engages in the exploration of resource properties. It holds interest on the Green Bay Property project. The company was founded on May 14, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

