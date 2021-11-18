MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $373.17

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $373.17 and last traded at $373.17, with a volume of 587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $382.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $492.71.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 197.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.