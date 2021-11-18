Marks Wealth LLC Has $492,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Marks Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 98.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,792 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $302.79 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $196.67 and a one year high of $305.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.52.

