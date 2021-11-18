Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Position Lowered by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,807,000 after acquiring an additional 331,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,397,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,006,000 after acquiring an additional 113,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,424,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,189,000 after buying an additional 223,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,038,000 after buying an additional 41,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,874,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,432,000 after buying an additional 165,986 shares in the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $156.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.73. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.50 and a 1 year high of $171.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.37 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $261,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,590 shares of company stock worth $7,936,032 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

