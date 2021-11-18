Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 10,269 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 126.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth about $143,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 2,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $177.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.18 and a 12 month high of $191.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.73.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMG. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.83.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.