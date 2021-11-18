Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 605,163 MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 605,163 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock, valued at approximately $6,021,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,137,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketWise by 1,019.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,606 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 397,606 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Corvex Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. 15.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketWise alerts:

MKTW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group started coverage on MarketWise in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on MarketWise in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on MarketWise in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketWise has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of MKTW opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24. MarketWise has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $16.97.

MarketWise Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.