Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 124.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 49,385 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $57.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.22 and a 1 year high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.60%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.61.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

