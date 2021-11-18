Marshall Wace LLP Has $5.10 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,384 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 55,910 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 359.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 384.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,776 shares of company stock valued at $750,546. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BBY opened at $132.86 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $136.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. Best Buy’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

BBY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.87.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

