Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 7,956 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 487,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,599,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $136,772,000 after acquiring an additional 137,190 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,201,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $63,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,340 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 17,649 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 139,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 20,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $47.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.92. The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

