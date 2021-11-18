Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 305,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,853,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.61% of Ellington Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 14.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 1,003.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 302.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 31,841 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFC stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.52. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 66.69, a quick ratio of 66.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 136.10%. The business had revenue of $29.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

EFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

