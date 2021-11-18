Marshall Wace North America L.P. Grows Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 227.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,714 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 463.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 149,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 123,046 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 66.3% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 35.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after buying an additional 58,662 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.8% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 31,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.5% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $39.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

Several analysts have commented on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

