Marshall Wace North America L.P. Lowers Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 179,186 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.84.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $3,636,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $845,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 136,351 shares of company stock worth $15,792,964 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $118.35 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $123.27. The company has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

