Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases New Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 62,934 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

CTSH stock opened at $80.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.61 and its 200 day moving average is $74.24. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.