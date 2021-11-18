Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases Shares of 70,088 ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 70,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506,257 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,630,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,090 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,493,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,109,000 after purchasing an additional 990,510 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,250,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,773,000 after purchasing an additional 63,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,469 shares in the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. UBS Group upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

In related news, Director Jason Mironov sold 523,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $32,771,310.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 464,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $31,667,421.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,021,061 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,950,098 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $77.35 on Thursday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.86 and a twelve month high of $77.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,289.38, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.