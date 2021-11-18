Marshall Wace North America L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 470,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 399,282 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Trillium Therapeutics were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 465.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRIL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bloom Burton started coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 2.08. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trillium Therapeutics Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

