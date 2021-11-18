Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 131,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.58% of Titan Machinery at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,250,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,108,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,301,000 after acquiring an additional 129,073 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 104,667 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 30,231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 92,812 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,081,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $33.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.51 million, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.74. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.16.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.73 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

