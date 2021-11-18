Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01. Martin Midstream Partners has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.67.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $211.26 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.88%.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $140,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,691,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,277,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 50,185 shares of company stock valued at $157,011 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Inc raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 1,316,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 909,822 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 2,255.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 406,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 389,607 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 67,894 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 27,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,791 shares in the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

