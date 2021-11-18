Mary Hentges Sells 30,000 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Director Mary Hentges sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.89, for a total transaction of $7,376,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded down $3.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.02. 2,953,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,978,515. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.03. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $313.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.91.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on UPST shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.55.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

