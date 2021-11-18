Masco (NYSE:MAS) Hits New 52-Week High at $68.63

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.63 and last traded at $68.54, with a volume of 41995 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.24.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

Get Masco alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.35.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.37%.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Masco by 551.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 627.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masco (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.