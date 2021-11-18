Mass General Brigham Inc Acquires New Shares in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000. XPeng makes up 0.4% of Mass General Brigham Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in XPeng in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of XPeng by 420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of XPeng by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of XPeng by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPEV opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 8.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average of $39.04. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $582.55 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XPEV. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of XPeng from $53.40 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

