Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given New $465.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $426.43.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $359.17 on Monday. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $312.38 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $352.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.32.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.