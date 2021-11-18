Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a $448.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MA. Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Compass Point raised their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $426.57.

Shares of MA traded down $13.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $345.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,931,883. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $312.38 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $339.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $349.19 and its 200 day moving average is $361.32.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

