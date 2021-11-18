Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Materion worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTRN. Amundi bought a new stake in Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,270,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,519,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Materion by 2,171.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 136,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 130,840 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Materion by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,408,000 after purchasing an additional 86,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Materion by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,766,000 after buying an additional 66,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE MTRN opened at $93.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.91. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $57.25 and a 12 month high of $95.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $388.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.30 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.27%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

