Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

TSE MMX opened at C$6.55 on Thursday. Maverix Metals has a 52-week low of C$5.27 and a 52-week high of C$7.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$955.28 million and a P/E ratio of 19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 15.46.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMX. CIBC lifted their price target on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Maverix Metals to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

