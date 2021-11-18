Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Announces Earnings Results

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 5.18%.

Shares of MMX stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $5.24. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,609. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.25 million, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.06. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Maverix Metals by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 23,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Maverix Metals by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 20,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Maverix Metals by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 37,614 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Maverix Metals by 50.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 52,452 shares during the period. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMX. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Maverix Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.05.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

